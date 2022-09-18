Watch CBS News
Unidentified male found shot to death on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is found dead in Altgeld Gardens Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person down, in the 700 block of East 133rd Street around 2:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the unidentified male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one was in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 9:29 AM

