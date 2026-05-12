Unauthorized charges made on victims' phones during string of Chicago robberies

Chicago police are warning of a string of armed robberies, some involving unauthorized charges made on victims' phones.

Police said the robberies were reported between April 5 and May 10 in the Lakeview, River North, and Streeterville neighborhoods.

During the incidents, police said many of the victims were robbed of phones and property at gunpoint. Police said the suspects then used the stolen phones to make unauthorized charges.

Police said in four of the robberies, the victim was brought into the offender's vehicle and driven around as the suspect completed the fraudulent transactions on the victim's phone.

100 block of West Ontario St on April 5 at 12:35 a.m.

• 200 block of East Ohio St on April 18, between 3:30-3:45 a.m.

• 3500 block of North Clark St on April 22 at 12:22 a.m.

• 3700 block of North Broadway on April 23 at 9:30 p.m.

• 600 block of North Dearborn St on April 26 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

• 0-100 block of West Hubbard St on April 26 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

• 3500 block of North Clark St on May 2 at 11:30 p.m.

• 3500 block of North Clark St on May 3 at 1 a.m.

• 600 block of North Wabash Ave on May 3 at 3 a.m.

• 3500 block of North Clark St on May 4 at 10 p.m.

• 400 block of North Clark St on May 8 at 1 a.m.

• 0-100 block of West Hubbard St on May 10 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.