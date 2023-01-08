UIC Women's Flames celebrate young girl who is cancer free

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not uncommon to see basketball players high-five each other on the court, but the most special one Saturday for the University of Illinois Chicago Flames women happened in the locker room. 

It was high-fives all around for 5-year-old Georgianna "Gigi" Anderson, who just celebrate one year cancer free. 

She and her family were guests of the team, and she was named "flame for a day." 

Her parents say after surgeries and multiple medical treatments, she is now healthy and doing well.

