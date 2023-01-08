UIC Women's Flames celebrate young girl who is cancer free
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not uncommon to see basketball players high-five each other on the court, but the most special one Saturday for the University of Illinois Chicago Flames women happened in the locker room.
It was high-fives all around for 5-year-old Georgianna "Gigi" Anderson, who just celebrate one year cancer free.
She and her family were guests of the team, and she was named "flame for a day."
Her parents say after surgeries and multiple medical treatments, she is now healthy and doing well.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.