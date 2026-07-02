UIC scientists check tree cover, health on South Side during Chicago heat wave

University of Illinois - Chicago scientists took their lab work to the streets of the South Side during this week's heat wave, checking on tree cover and tree health in some of Chicago's more vulnerable neighborhoods.

"We're here to see how these trees are doing," said Sarah Dietzen with UIC. "Heat impacts trees just like it impacts us. Water your trees if you can."

"One of our areas of interest is how we can use vegetation, nature-based solutions, to help mitigate heat, flooding, air pollution," said Miquel Gonzalez-Meler with UIC's Center for Extreme Conditions and Health Excellence. "All the things we do in the laboratory and all the things, like looking at data, we like to make that work to help people in their everyday lives."

Researchers and scientists from the Center for Extreme Weather and Health excellence, led by Gonzalez-Meler, partnered with community groups like the Great Chatham Initiative to track heat impact and check the health of trees, which are crucial for mitigating the feeling of high temperatures.

"The trees help keep the temperatures cool on the block," explained Amari McKenzie of the Greater Chatham Initiative.

Homeowner Paul Barnett said he has felt the extreme heat this week acutely; his house doesn't have air conditioning and so he relies on the amount of shade in his neighborhood to keep things feeling a little cooler.

"I've been feeling it, yes!" he said.

High temperature impacts parts of the city differently. The South and West sides have a smaller tree canopy and fewer trees. More trees help mitigate not just heat, but also other weather risks like flooding.

"Our mission is to plant trees to help with the tree canopy that is on the South Side," McKenzie said.

Barnett had this team check on whether planting a tree in his front yard could help cool things down. Unfortunately one won't work here because of existing gas and sewer lines. But he said he's glad the city, and groups like these, are addressing the issue and working to increase green spaces.

"I do appreciate them coming out here," he said.

This work continues all summer long, not just during extreme weather.