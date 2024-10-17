University of Illinois Chicago basketball players teach those with disabilities basics of the game

University of Illinois Chicago basketball players teach those with disabilities basics of the game

University of Illinois Chicago basketball players teach those with disabilities basics of the game

CHICAGO (CBS) – The University of Illinois Chicago women's basketball team hosted the Beautiful Lives Project on Thursday, which aims to provide kids and adults with disabilities an opportunity to experience sports.

Participants learned drills from the basketball players.

UIC's athletic center was buzzing as the sound of basketballs bouncing on the hardwood blended with the laughter of more than 76 people participating in the Court of Dreams event.

"Getting to work with other peers from different schools, the ladies basketball program, it boosts their morale," said Mike Hubert, a special education teacher at Easter Seals. "It boosts their confidence."

Bryce Weiler, who is blind, started the Beautiful Lives Project in 2017 after being able to sit on the basketball bench at the University of Evansville as a student from 2010 to 2014.

"The participants are able to gain a belief in themselves that they can do whatever they dream of doing in their life," Weiler said.

He added the opportunity to be a part of a basketball team changed his life and he wants to help others find their confidence.

"Anyone can live their dreams in life if they believe in themselves and if they find people who believe in them, who want to help them overcome obstacles and challenges," said Weiler, who found that help with the UIC women's basketball team.

Ashleen Bracey, the UIC head coach, said, "We pride ourselves on just sharing our wealth and knowledge and experiences. Ours happens to be basketball. We work at it everyday with all people."

The 76 participants with disabilities learned the basketball fundamentals from the 13 UIC players.

"I always thought it was a blessing to be able to teach kids basketball," said Danyel Middleton, a UIC guard. "It's usually the best day of their lives when they get here."

Middleton, a fifth-year senior at UIC, has a bachelor's degree in disability and human development because of her late aunt, who had a physical disability.

"I wanted to figure out every solution to try and help her to be with us today, but unfortunately, it was not like that, but just being able to learn that and learn the insides and outs of somebody with a disability," Middleton said. "It was a blessing to me."