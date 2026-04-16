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U.S. Steel reopening Gary Tin Mill in northwest Indiana

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Gary, Indiana. U.S. Steel said it's planning to restart the Gary Tin Mill at the company's facility by early next year.

CEO David Burritt said more and more customers want a dependable supply of American tin they can rely on in the long term.

"Restarting the Gary Tin Mill positions us to serve that demand, support domestic manufacturing, and strengthen critical U.S. supply chains—including those that help support American farmers and food producers—provided trade is fair and enforced," Burritt said in a statement.

The reopening of the Gary Tin Mill is expected to create 225 jobs. U.S. Steel said the facility should be fully operational early next year. 

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