U.S. Marshal, K9 shot by suspect during arrest in Belmont Cragin, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A U.S. Marshal and a K-9 were shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood.

At 1:23 p.m., Chicago Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to apprehend a wanted suspect in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue.

During the course of the arrest, the suspect fired shots and wounded a U.S. Marshal, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A U.S. Marshal K9 dog was also shot. The animal's condition was unknown.

A Chicago Police officer returned fire, but did not strike anyone.

Two people were taken into custody, and an investigation is under way.

Police as of 4 p.m. had a stretch of Belmont Avenue blocked off between Laramie and Lockwood avenues. They were focusing their attention on the businesses and buildings on one side of the street.

A large number of officers were also seen investigating the alleys and gangways off of Belmont Avenue.

Hickey talked to neighbors and witnesses. Two witnesses actually listen to police scanner traffic regularly and tuned in right after the shots were fired.

"I'm not going to lie – we thought it was drugs or gangbangers – because that's all that's took over this area. But then they when they heard on the scanner, it was like, OK, we've got all these police officers getting shot – you know what I mean?" said one woman, Sue.

"That is unsettling, because at the same time where you have children running around and kids coming out of school and whatnot – it's not too late for kids coming out of school – and hearing this," said witness Mohammad Kanan.

Meanwhile, our cameras at an animal hospital captured a man we believe is a U.S. Marshal with blood on his arm. The Fire Department said he was not transported from the scene by ambulance.

The Chicago Police officer who returned fire at the suspect has been placed on routine administrative leave.