Police continue to search for gunman who shot officer during traffic stop in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than 24 hours after a Chicago Police officer was shot, the search for the gunman continues.

That officer remains in serious condition. Our Suzanne Le Mignot has the latest on the investigation and the officer's injuries.

Two officers were in a marked squad car here on the 6100 block of South Paulina, making a traffic stop, just before 6 p.m. Monday.

"The offenders speed off and then they slow down, becoming parallel with the officers and begin firing a gun at them, wounding one of our officers," said CPD Supt. David Brown.

Police sources with knowledge of the incident say the wounded officer is 27 years old and has been on the force for three years.

There were two shots fired at the squad car. One bullet hit a door. The other went through the windshield. The officer was in the driver's seat when she was shot in the head. A bullet fragment hit her temple. A small piece went into her brain. There was no swelling and the bleeding stopped on its own. Another part of the bullet went into her neck and shoulder. Sources say the officer was talking and alert after she was shot.

Her partner drove her to the University of Chicago hospital.

"We just ask that we all pray for our officer's full recovery," Brown said.

Outside the hospital late last night, officers stand at attention. They salute the officer that brought his partner here, in a squad car right after the shooting. With a raised hand, he acknowledges their praise.

That leads to a round of applause.

Back at the scene, the car the offenders were in, crashed at 64th and Bishop. They ran. Police have identified the gunman. We are not naming him because he has not been arrested. We can tell you he is 28 years old and has been charged with gun and drug offenses in the past. He was released from electronic monitoring, in February of this year.

Police also recovered a gun and car keys near where the car crashed. Police don't know if the gun that was found was used in the shooting.