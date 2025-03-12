U.S. Department of Education cuts have Illinois advocates worried

Illinois advocates concerned about fallout from cuts to U.S. Department of Education

There was fallout this week in Chicago over the massive shrinking of staff at the U.S. Department of Education across the country.

Students, teachers, and families are all worried about the effects.

CBS News this week met Hope Katz-Zogby, a seventh grader with Down syndrome who attends her local charter school in Baltimore, Maryland. She is able to do so because of the speech and occupational therapy she receives in the classroom.

"She's benefited from being in an inclusive classroom," said Hope's mom, Liz Zogby.

The extra support is made possible through a $15 billion program at the Department of Education. That money also assists poorer students.

But concern about the funds is growing now that staffing at the agency has been cut by nearly 50% — from 4,133 to 2,183.

"I think it's an insanely bad move," said Albert Llorens, president of the Illinois Education Association. "I think the impact on all students is going to be pretty nasty."

Llorens said if federal funding is no longer funneled to the states, it is the most vulnerable students who will suffer.

"Students that have special needs, students that are high-poverty, Black and brown students," Llorens said, "without that extra money, all those things and supports are going to dry up."

At least 50 employees will no longer work at the Chicago office of the U.S. Department of Education — including those laid off in the Office for Civil Rights and Federal Student Aid.

The department is also reportedly terminating leases in several cities, including Chicago. The Chicago offices of the Department of Education are located in the Kluczynski Federal Building , which the federal government has said it plans to sell.

"When we cut, we want to cut, but we want to cut the people that aren't working or not doing a good job," President Trump said Wednesday. "We're keeping the best people."

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement Tuesday: "Today's reduction in force reflects the Department of Education's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers. I appreciate the work of the dedicated public servants and their contributions to the Department. This is a significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system."

The goal, McMahon has said, is to get rid of the department altogether.

"I don't see this as reform or efficiency," said Dan Montgomery president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers. "It's total destruction."

Montgomery said he has been hearing "concern and fear" from his members.

The cuts at the Department of Education are expected to be a key topic at a huge meeting of teachers in Rosemont Thursday morning. Montgomery, along with more than 1,000 teachers and Gov. JB Pritzker, will be on hand to address the federal cuts.