U.S. border patrol agents detain person after crash on Chicago's West Side

U.S. border patrol agents briefly detain person after crash on Chicago's West Side

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were involved in a crash Wednesday on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago police said at 2:36 p.m., a white sedan with an unknown driver was headed east on Congress Parkway at California Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, while a black sport-utility vehicle being driven by a 49-year-old woman was headed north on California Avenue.

The white sedan hit the black SUV. The woman driving the black SUV suffered injuries to her shoulder, neck, and hip and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The driver of the white sedan fled, police said.

While on scene, Chicago police supervisors learned border patrol agents had detained someone connected to the crash. An investigatory stop report was completed and the person was released at the scene.

Border patrol said they believed the person detained was the driver of the white sedan who fled, and was suspected of stealing construction equipment nearby. A construction foreman said someone stole a saw worth $5,000, border patrol said.