The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Grainger College of Engineering was set Sunday to send to the International Space Station a manufacturing experiment that could revolutionize in-space construction.

Under current conditions, it is expensive and difficult to launch the raw materials needed to build structures while in orbit in space. On-orbit structures are instead manufactured on Earth and then launched into space, which limits possible size and complexity and places constraints on cost, the university said.

Mission "Illinois" seeks to change all this. It would launch large quantities of raw materials into space, and then construct what is needed to build large structures in space.

Missio "Illinois" uses a fast, energy-efficient chemical reaction on a flexible carbon fiber resin as a building block. The resin will solidify into structures.

"Think about them as an advanced version of the steel beams that we use for Earth-based constructions, but you don't have to transport them," said Sameh Tawfick, a University of Illinois professor of mechanical science and engineering. "You can just transport raw material that can be packed in an efficient way, and the same raw material is the fuel for the manufacturing process."

Researchers say Mission "Illinois" could help pave the way for new possibilities in space exploration, communications, and in-orbit construction.

Mission "Illinois" will complement an earlier experiment, the Autonomous In-Space Tensioned Reflector Assembly (ASTRA) designed by the California Institute of Technology. The ASTRA experiment deployed a gantry robot to assemble pre-made components into trusses while in orbit, the U of I said.

Mission "Illinois" was to launch just before 10 a.m. Chicago time Sunday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.