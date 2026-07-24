Nearly four years after Tyvon Marco Henderson's murder, family still seeking answers

Nearly four years since drag performer Tyvon Marco Henderson was gunned down behind his West Garfield Park home, his murder remains unsolved, but his family's fight for justice and to keep his memory alive lives on.

For his mother, Latesha Thompson, time has stood still since his death on July 28, 2022.

"It's been a struggle every day," she said.

Henderson was a popular drag performer and content creator known as Lea Marie. He auditioned several times for the reality TV show "RuPaul's Drag Race."

He was shot to death while going to his car behind his West Garfield Park home on the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street. He had recently graduated from Virginia Union University with a degree in entrepreneur management.

"I will never understand how your son can go to school, graduate from a university, come home, and get killed," his mother said.

Since his unsolved murder, Cook County Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. His family is putting an additional $5,000 towards the reward.

"If you do know, please say something. I need to sleep. I need to rest. I don't have my son," his mother said.

Henderson's family wants to make sure his memory lives on. They've created the Lea Marie Legacy Scholarship, so another LGBTQ+ person can pursue the dream Henderson couldn't.

The $250 scholarship will be given to a young LGBTQ+ person between the ages of 16 and 24 pursuing a career in fashion, beauty, music or other creative industry.

"I think about all the other kids who want to go to school, have a scholarship, so I'm doing this for them," his mother said.

A scholarship allowing a young person to pursue their dreams. A reward offered with the hope someone will do the right thing as a family's love speaks louder than the silence surrounding a young man's murder.

Those applying for the scholarship can send an essay about how the money can support their journey to leamarielegacy@gmail.com. The winner will be announced at Task Force Prevention and Community Services on Sept 20, which would have been Henderson's 30th birthday. He was involved in the center that serves the LGBTQ+ community in the Austin neighborhood.