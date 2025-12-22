Man charged with breaking into Joliet apartment, attacking woman

A man has been charged with home invasion after police said he broke into an apartment and attacked a woman earlier this month in Joliet, and tried to break in again two weeks later.

Tyrone Jackson, 31, has been charged with home invasion, attempted criminal trespass to residence, criminal trespass to real property, obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

Police said, around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, officers responded to the Riverwalks Homes Apartments at 316 N. Bluff St., for a report of several people breaking into an apartment.

The evening before, Jackson had been a guest at the apartment, and hit a woman several times after becoming intoxicated. The tenant of the apartment escorted Jackson out of the building, but he returned a short time later with a group of people who began kicking the apartment door, and forced their way inside.

Jackson again attacked the victim, before someone called 911, and the group fled the scene. The victim was in the apartment with her son and the woman who lives in the apartment at the time, but they were not injured. The victim suffered injuries to her face and was treated at the scene.

As detectives were investigating the attack, around 1 a.m. on Dec. 22, officers responded to the apartment again, after Jackson and a group of people showed up at the apartment and began kicking the door and yelling at the victim to come out.

Jackson and his companions were not able to get inside before police arrived and found him outside with 35-year-old Bianca Summers, police said.

Jackson and Summers were arrested at the scene, and after reviewing both incidents, Will County prosecutors approved charges against him in both attacks. Summers also was charged with attempted criminal trespass to residence, criminal trespass to real property, and disorderly conduct in connection to the Dec. 22 incident.

Court information for Jackson and Summers was not immediately available.