Watch CBS News
Local News

Two wounded in separate shootings during Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Loop

/ CBS Chicago

Two wounded in separate shooting during Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Loop
Two wounded in separate shootings during Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Loop 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were wounded in separate shootings, minutes apart during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations Friday night. 

The first happened around 1 a.m. near Wacker and Monroe. A 32-year-old man was fighting with another man when someone in a red sedan pulled up and opened fire. The victim was shot in the back, but is expected to recover. 

About a mile away, a 27-year-old man was walking along Wacker when a group of people ran up and attacked him. At some point one of the attackers pulled out a gun and shot him. The man is expected to be OK. 

No one is in custody in either shooting. 

First published on September 17, 2022 / 9:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.