Two wounded in separate shootings during Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were wounded in separate shootings, minutes apart during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations Friday night.

The first happened around 1 a.m. near Wacker and Monroe. A 32-year-old man was fighting with another man when someone in a red sedan pulled up and opened fire. The victim was shot in the back, but is expected to recover.

About a mile away, a 27-year-old man was walking along Wacker when a group of people ran up and attacked him. At some point one of the attackers pulled out a gun and shot him. The man is expected to be OK.

No one is in custody in either shooting.