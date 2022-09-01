Two teenagers shot, seriously injured in Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage boys were seriously wounded Thursday afternoon in Joliet.

A little after 2 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of East Benton Street for a report of shots fired, according to Joliet police.

Officers found two 17-year-old boys who had been shot and numerous spent shell casings at the scene.

Both gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries.

Police conducted an extensive canvas of the area and the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimstoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.