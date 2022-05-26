Two suspects charged, third held in Skokie shooting that killed 9-year-old Jeremiah Ellis, wounded brother

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three suspects have been arrested, and two of them have been charged, in a shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy and wounded his 5-year-old brother in Skokie.

On Wednesday, the Cook County State's Attorney's office approved charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery against Richard Banks, 22, and Christian Anderson, 16. Banks and Anderson each live at different addresses in Rogers Park. Anderson is being charged as an adult.

Police said around 12:08 a.m. Saturday, May 14, officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside an apartment building in the 4700 block of Main Street in Skokie.

Officers located two boys with gunshot wounds. The 9-year-old, Jeremiah Ellis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his 5-year-old brother suffered a graze wound.

The victims were transported to a local area hospital where Jeremiah was pronounced dead.

One neighbor told CBS 2 he heard multiple gunshots.

"It usually doesn't happen around here, but just something like that happening around my neighborhood is just like very shocking," Marco Cajamarca said.

Bond was denied Thursday for both Anderson and Banks.

A third person is in custody, but has yet to be charged, Skokie police said.

Skokie police will provide more information at a news conference Friday.