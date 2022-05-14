2 children shot, 1 killed inside apartment in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – One child is dead and another is wounded following a shooting in Skokie just after midnight Saturday.

Police said around 12:08 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside an apartment building in the 4700 block of Main Street.

Officers located two juvenile victims, 9 and 6, with gunshot wounds. The 9-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the 6-year-old victim suffered a graze wound. Officers performed life-saving measures on the 9-year-old, police said.

The victims were transported to a local area hospital where the 9-year-old victim was pronounced dead.

One neighbor tells us he heard multiple gunshots.

"It usually doesn't happen around here, but just something like that happening around my neighborhood is just like very shocking," Marco Cajamarca said.

A preliminary investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is still being conducted.

Anyone with information can contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900. Witnesses can also contact the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477), or Text-A-Tip is available 24-hours a day by texting "Skokie" and your tip to 226787.