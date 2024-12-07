2 robbed at gunpoint minutes apart inside Des Plaines casino parking lot, police say

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) – Two people were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning inside the parking lot of the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

Des Plaines police said just before 3 a.m., two men in a white Nissan Altima were traveling through the parking lot when they got out wearing ski masks and approached the first victim, a 32-year-old man from Itasca. They pointed firearms at the victim's stomach and forced him to hand over his phone, containing his driver's license and two credit cards in its case.

Two minutes later, the same men robbed a second victim, a 57-year-old man from Skokie. The subjects exited the car with firearms and confronted the victim, saying, "Give me all your stuff."

The victim placed his hands on his phone in his back pocket to keep the men from taking it. They then reached into the victim's pockets, taking his wallet and about $2,000.

They reentered their car and fled from the casino property.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The casino released a statement on the robberies:

"The safety and security of guests and team members is the top priority for Rivers. We are cooperating with law enforcement and appreciate their rapid response to this unfortunate incident. Rivers has invested in technologies and improvements on the property, including enhanced security patrols, a license plate readers system, enhanced parking lot lighting, and a robust camera surveillance network. We have provided law enforcement with information from this matter to aid in the investigation and apprehension of the criminals."

Investigation into the robberies remains ongoing.