Two people fatally shot in broad daylight in separate incidents on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed by gunfire in separate shootings Monday afternoon on the South Side.

A 35-year-old female died at University of Chicago hospital after she was shot in the left shoulder and face, Chicago Police said.

The woman was sitting in her car in the 6700 block of South Jeffrey in the South Shore neighborhood around 3 p.m. when a black sedan pulled up. A person in that car began shooting.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot after an argument with a gunman, according to police dispatch reports. That happened in a store in the 6600 block of South Morgan in the Englewood neighborhood. The victim was shot in the right armpit and also died at University of Chicago Hospital.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating both shootings.