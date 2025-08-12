Two paddleboarders rescued from Lake Superior near Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Two paddleboarders were rescued last week after they drifted off shore on Lake Superior near Ontonagon County, Michigan.

On Aug. 8, conservation officers Pete Shambaugh and Ethen Mapes with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources responded to a report about two paddleboarders in distress. DNR officials say a 29-year-old woman from Minnesota and a 37-year-old woman from Illinois — both originally from Ontonagon, Michigan — were located a mile from shore and 1.5 miles west of Ontonagon.

"They were in good condition overall but just could not paddle against the strong wind to get back to shore," Shambaugh said in a statement.

The officers used GPS coordinates provided by dispatch to locate the women, according to a news release. They traveled on the water in an Ontonagon County Sheriff's Office patrol boat, pulling the women aboard and bringing them back to shore.

"By this time, with the strong south wind, the individuals had drifted an additional mile and were now approximately 2 miles from shore," Mapes said. "Neither individual had a life jacket, and they had lost one of their paddles in the wind. One of the two had never been on a paddleboard before that day."

Michigan DNR says anyone paddleboarding should follow these steps:

Wear a life jacket: Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device that fits properly. Even experienced swimmers can be caught off guard by waves or currents.

Use a leash: A leash connects you to your board, preventing it from floating away if you fall in, especially in open water or when the water is choppy or cold.

Carry a waterproof phone: A mobile phone in a waterproof case can be a lifeline in emergencies.

Consider a whistle: A whistle can be used to signal for help in low-visibility situations.

Check weather forecasts before heading out: Be aware of wind direction and changing conditions.

Know your limits. Be aware of your level of skill, experience and physical capabilities.

Understand basic paddling techniques. Numerous online resources are available instructing these methods.

Wear a wetsuit or a drysuit: A wetsuit is important for comfort and safety if you are paddling in typically colder waters or during springtime or autumn.