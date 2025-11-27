Two Little League football teams help feed the unhoused for Thanksgiving in Garfield Park

On a day when so many reflect on what they have, one group of Chicago kids focused on those in need.

Two Little League football teams braved the cold on Thanksgiving Thursday in an effort to give back to the unhoused in Garfield Park.

The teams were out practicing and giving back to the less fortunate.

The 290 Elite football team collaborated with Midwest Baby Hawks to dig deep in their pockets and feed the unhoused.

"One day, a homeless person was trying to sell a turkey, and we're like, why they got a frozen turkey if they're homeless," said 290 coach Timothy Hall. So, we came up with the idea of lets feed on Thanksgiving instead of giving them a frozen turkey."

They've been doing it for the past three years at Sacks football field.

James Graham said he played on the Garfield Park Gators years ago, and that had put him on the right path.

"I used to play with coach Tim back in the day. So, me being a part of the team back in the day, it definitely led me on the right path of playing college football and having the opportunity to play with in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals," he said.

Both teams stood behind trays of food, offering a hot meal to those in need.

"I think it's good because we can help the homeless for the homeless to eat while we eat here too," Jacob Price said.

"I feel good. I like giving people food all the time," Alijah Hammonds said.

"Uh, to give back to the homeless, uh, it's good," said Jarell Candler.

"Good. I never feed homeless where I live," Jihaire McCoy said.

Coach Bert Kenerson of the Midwest Baby Hawks said they came from Country Club Hills.

"We're not even on this side of town normally. It's just something to stand in and show that we're here to help," he said.

Kenerson said football teaches his kids responsibility and purpose.

"Outside of football, I'm just trying to teach them goals, trying to teach them what life is and how to give back. I think it starts young. I think it starts now for them to learn what community is," he said.

While their focus was on giving back on Thanksgiving, they're trying to meet their goal to compete in the American Youth Football National Championship in Naples, Florida, next Friday.

The 290 Elite is trying to raise $13,000 while Midwest Baby Hawks needs $5,000.