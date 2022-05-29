Two killed in West Englewood shootout
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead after a shootout in West Englewood Saturday.
According to the Chicago Police Department, just after 5 p.m. a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk near Bishop and Garfield when both men pulled out guns and started firing at each other.
Both died at the University of Chicago Hospital a short time later.
Detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
