Two killed in West Englewood shootout

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead after a shootout in West Englewood Saturday. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, just after 5 p.m. a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk near Bishop and Garfield when both men pulled out guns and started firing at each other. 

Both died at the University of Chicago Hospital a short time later. 

Detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

First published on May 28, 2022 / 11:13 PM

