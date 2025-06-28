Two dead, 7 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least two people were killed and seven were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 20 to 55.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, officers responded to a call of a person shot just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Prairie Avenue. Fire crews also arrived at the scene and found a 20-year-old woman unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information, including the victim's identity, was available.

Later, just before 11 p.m., officers responded to another call of a person shot, this time in the 6800 block of South Wood Street.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was walking into a building when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. Officers found him with gunshot wounds to his right foot and to the back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The victim was unable to provide further details.

Then, around 11:17 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was outside in the 9800 block of South Avenue G when she heard shots and felt pain.

She was hit in the left leg and was taken to the U of C Hospital in fair condition. She was also unable to provide information about the incident.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1 a.m., in the 2500 block of South Rockwell Street, officers responded to a call of a walk-in person shot at Mt. Sinai Hospital. The victim, a 55-year-old man, was standing outside when he heard a loud noise and observed blood on his shoe. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right calf and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 2:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove, the victim, a 38-year-old man, was getting into his vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was hit in the right knee. He self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

At 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Cortland Street, a 32-year-old man was found by fire crews unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At 3:30 a.m. in the 11800 block of South State Street, a 21-year-old woman was approached by two men who attempted to rob her. A struggle ensued, and one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot her in the right thigh. She was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

At 6:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Kildare Avenue, two men, 27 and 34, were inside a vehicle when an unknown man with a firearm exited a nearby building and opened fire. The 27-year-old victim was grazed on the left leg. The 34-year-old victim was struck in the left hip. No other injuries were reported. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.