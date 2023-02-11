Two arrested after man is carjacked at gunpoint in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was carjacked in broad daylight toward the northeast corner of the Beverly neighborhood Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m., the 53-year-old man was walking to his car in the 9200 block of South Vanderpoel Avenue when a car pulled up and two people got out, police said.

One of those two people took out a gun and demanded the man's car, police said.

The man's car was later found in the 9800 block of South Emerald Avenue, and the suspects were taken into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.