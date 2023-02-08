Watch CBS News
Twitter crashes for several users worldwide

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The popular social media site Twitter has crashed for several users. 

In some cases, users are being told they can't send tweets because they are over their daily limit. 

For others, they get a message box stating their tweet cannot be sent. 

Even more have found they cannot like tweets. 

The website Down Detector, reported a huge spike in Twitter issues shortly before 4 p.m. The issues began to improve shortly before 5 p.m.

The problem surfaced after Twitter said it was increasing word counts for tweets for Twitter Blue subscribers. However, it was not known if that new feature and the crash were related. 

First published on February 8, 2023 / 4:54 PM

