Twins on mission to bring diverse, inclusive books to Illinois schools

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A set of teen twins are on a mission to bring diverse and inclusive books to local school libraries.

Sixteen year olds Kyra and Phallon Pierce have provided more than 3,500 books to Illinois school libraries and on Tuesday they're making a drop-off at George Rogers Clark Elementary School in the Austin neighborhood.

The twins started an initiative to bring books written by diverse authors to schools about 2 years ago, after discovering a racist book on their 8th-grade summer reading list.

Their experience prompted an Illinois state representative to introduce a bill aimed at increasing the inclusion of books promoting and recognizing diversity.

It's currently on the House floor.