Brooks Lee's bases-loaded double gets it done for Twins in 11-inning, 5-3 win over White Sox

Brooks Lee hit a bases-loaded double in the 11th inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The Twins improved to 4-1 on their 10-game road trip and have won seven of nine overall. They had lost seven straight against the White Sox, last winning on Aug. 22, 2025.

Luke Keaschall singled in the 11th and Byron Buxton drew a walk with an ABS challenge to load the bases for Lee. He cleared them on the third pitch he saw and gave Minnesota a 5-2 lead.

The Twins had nearly taken the lead in the 10th inning on Orlando Arcia's two-out single, but Kody Klemens was thrown out at home by Rikuu Nishida to end the inning.

Taylor Rogers (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless 10th, and Yoendrys Gómez earned his third save in the 11th.

Joe Ryan tied a season high with nine strikeouts, allowed five hits and issued no walks in 7 2/3 innings, his longest outing of the season. He was working on a shutout until Munetaka Murakami hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning.

The Twins were held hitless until the fourth inning. Trevor Larnach hit a leadoff double, Clemens got him home with a stand-up triple and Austin Martin drove in Clemens on a line-drive single.

Sean Burke allowed two runs in seven innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking two. Tyler Davis (2-2) took the loss in relief.

Up next

White Sox RHP David Sandlin is slated to make his big league debut against Twins LHP Connor Prielipp (1-2, 4.03) in the third game of the four-game series. Sandlin will be the 10th player to debut with the White Sox this season.