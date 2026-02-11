Trump administration withholding public health funding for Illinois and other Democratic-led states

President Donald Trump's administration is planning to withhold some public health and transportation money from a group of Democratic-led states, including Illinois.

Full details have not been released, including whether the states could take any steps to avoid losing the funding. The federal government cited concerns over fraud and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars, but has not presented evidence beyond remarks from Trump and others in his administration.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL 8), who is currently running for Senate, decried the move in a statement writing in part, "Donald Trump's administration is ripping $600 million in congressionally approved public health funding away from states he doesn't like, and Illinois is squarely in the crosshairs."

Krishnamoorthi said in Chicago more than $5 million is being taken away from Lurie Children's Hospital, which he said is primarily used for HIV prevention, community outreach and continuity of care.

"These cuts weaken hospitals, undermine disease tracking, and put lives at risk in the middle of real public health threats. This is politically motivated cruelty masquerading as policy, and I will fight to reverse it," he wrote.

It is a familiar strategy for the Trump administration and again focuses on frequent targets: California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota.

Courts have so far temporarily blocked other similar efforts by this administration to restrict funds.

An Office of Management and Budget official confirmed to The Associated Press that the office is telling the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel grants totaling more than $1.5 billion, as first reported last week by the New York Post. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the cuts on the record.

The official did provide a partial list of programs facing cuts; some appeared to be targeted because they are not in line with the administration's policies opposing protections for transgender people and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Among the transportation funds targeted are money for electric vehicle chargers in all four states, funds to research translating the test for Illinois commercial driver's licenses into Spanish, and money for California to adapt to climate change.

The latest Trump budget also includes massive federal funding cuts for the Chicago Harbor Lock, which is how boats travel between The Chicago River and Lake Michigan. It is one of the nation's busiest locks, with more than 500,000 passengers and 80,000 vessels traveling through last year.

The lock is run by the Army Corps of Engineers. According to a report in the Chicago Tribune, the Army Corps requested nearly $4 million in funding for lock operation and maintenance, but the federal funding bill only allocated $300,000.

The health research money includes projects aimed at studying the health impact of specific populations. Among them is one studying groups in Chicago disproportionately affected by sexually transmitted infections: "adolescents, racial and ethnic minorities, and men who have sex with men;" and a grant for California universities focused on "reducing social isolation among older LGBTQ adults."

A $7.2 million grant for the American Medical Association, which is based in Chicago, was also on the list, noting its support for gender-affirming care for minors, which a Trump executive order opposes.

The offices of the governors of all four states said Tuesday that they had not received any communication from the Trump administration about the plans.

"Time and time again, the Trump Administration has attempted to politicize and punish certain states President Trump does not like," Jillian Kaehler, a spokesperson for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, said in a statement. "It's wrong and often illegal, so Illinois will always fight for the resources and services our taxpayers are owed."

The same states — all of which have Democratic governors — have been targeted by other federal cuts.

A judge last week ruled that the Trump administration cannot stop child care subsidies and other social service programs aimed at lower-income people in those states, plus New York, for now. The states said the federal programs in that effort provide them more than $10 billion a year collectively.

There's also a legal challenge over the administration's effort to withhold administrative money for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP food aid, from 22 states that have not provided information on recipients, including their immigration status. Those states include nearly all with Democratic governors. A judge has been asked to decide whether cutting off funding would violate an existing court order that bars the government from collecting the data for now.

Trump has also threatened to halt federal money to sanctuary cities and their states, and followed that up with an order for government agencies to compile data on 14 mostly Democratic-controlled states and the District of Columbia. Illinois, Minnesota, California and Colorado were on that list, too.