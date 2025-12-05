Chicago Harbor Lock faces massive federal funding cuts under Trump budget

The Chicago Harbor Lock is facing steep cuts to its federal funding under President Trump's 2026 budget.

The lock is how boas travel between the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. It is one of the nation's busiest locks, with more than 500,000 passengers and 80,000 vessels traveling through last year.

The lock is run by the Army Corps of Engineers. According to a report in the Chicago Tribune, the Army Corps requested nearly $4 million in funding for lock operation and maintenance, but the federal funding bill only allocated $300,000.

In a statement to the Tribune, the Army Corps said it's "not ideal," but they "will have sufficient resources to cover the FY26 shortfall."

The Tribune reports that the Army Corps will use $1 million in leftover operating funds from this year to close the gap, but the lack of funding next year does not bode well for the lock's budget in the years after.