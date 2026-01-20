EU calls Trump's tariff threat over Greenland a mistake, urges European independence as Davos begins

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called President Trump's threat to hit eight of America's NATO allies with tariffs over their stance on Greenland a "mistake" on Tuesday. Speaking at the opening of the Davos economic conference in Switzerland, Von der Leyen said Mr. Trump's threat risked plunging Europe's relations with the U.S. into a "downward spiral."

"When it comes to the security of the Arctic region, Europe is fully committed and we share the objectives of the United States," von der Leyen said, highlighting as an example a move by Finland, NATO's newest member, to sell ice breakers to the U.S.

"It shows that our northern NATO members have Arctic-ready forces right now. And above all, that Arctic security can only be achieved together. And this is why the proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies. The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July, and in politics, and in business, a deal is a deal, and when friends shake hands, it must mean something," von der Leyen said.

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026. Harun Ozalp/Anadolu/Getty

Greenland has been a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark for more than 70 years, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the country's parliament on Tuesday that, "the worst may still be ahead of us" regarding the standoff with the Trump administration.

"We are now being threatened by our closest ally," she said, according to The Associated Press.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is seen during a session in the Danish Parliament at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark, Jan. 20, 2026. Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty

Both Frederiksen's and Von der Leyen's remarks came after President Trump threatened to impose a blanket 10% tariff on imports from eight NATO allies, including Denmark, if they continue rejecting his bid to acquire Greenland. Mr. Trump has said those tariffs could rise to 25% by June if the countries continue resisting.

Von der Leyen said the EU's 27 member nations, "consider the people of the United States not just our allies, but our friends, and plunging us into a downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape. So our response will be unflinching, united and proportional."

She said the EU was working on a package of measures to further support Arctic security, the first principle of which is "full solidarity with Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark."

"The sovereignty and integrity of their territory is non-negotiable," Von der Leyen said, adding that the EU would work with Greenland and Denmark to look at how it could support infrastructure there, as well as "work with the United States and all partners on wider Arctic security. This is clearly in our shared interest, and we will step up investment."

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who is not attending the Davos conference, said his government had met with NATO members and other allies, and that Western countries should be united by "respect for national, territorial integrity (and) respect for international law," according to The Associated Press.