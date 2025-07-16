Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Trump says he persuaded Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in its U.S. cola

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Read Full Bio
Aimee Picchi
Edited By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Read Full Bio
Anne Marie D. Lee

/ CBS News

President Trump said that he's convinced Coca-Cola to use real cane sugar in its U.S. cola, writing on his Truth Social app that "this will be a very good move by them."

Mr. Trump, who is a fan of Diet Coke, wrote in the post that he had been "speaking to Coca-Cola" about the suggestion, adding that "they have agreed to do so." 

In an email to CBS News, Coca-Cola said, "We appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm for our iconic Coca-Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon." The company didn't add details about those offerings.

Coca-Cola already produces its eponymous drink with cane sugar outside the U.S., most notably in Mexico, where it's sold in glass bottles. But in the U.S., the soda is made with high-fructose corn syrup, according to Coca-Cola's website. 

"I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!" Mr. Trump wrote in his post.

Shares of Coca-Cola fell 9 cents, or 0.13%, to $69.27 in Wednesday trading.

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.