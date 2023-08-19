Trucker says he got a $750 ticket in Dixmoor for taking road that had no sign restricting trucks

Truckers think they're being targeted for revenue in Dixmoor

Truckers think they're being targeted for revenue in Dixmoor

Truckers think they're being targeted for revenue in Dixmoor

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Truckers driving through south suburban Dixmoor say they believe they're being targeted for revenue.

We have told you about the issue before – drivers say they are routinely pulled over and hit with hefty fines for illegally driving down streets with no or little signage.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it happened again Thursday.

Trucker after trucker said the problem is with the signage – and they are getting tickets for $750 before they even have time to see that they're on a road they shouldn't be on.

Trucker Doug Yunker helps out from time to time driving trucks for Leonard Motor Express. He drove through Dixmoor on Thursday.

"As soon as I made that right turn, I had seen a police officer with his lights and sirens on coming towards me," Yunker said. "I thought maybe he was on his way to a call."

But that officer was there to pull over Yunker for illegally driving a truck onto Spaulding Avenue from Western Avenue. He was given a $750 ticket.

The traffic stop was seen on Yunker's dashcam video.

"The street I had turned onto - there were no signs that were posted that said there weren't any trucks allowed, or that couldn't be on that road," Yunker said.

Farther down the street, there are "no trucks" signs. But Yunker says from where he turned, there is no signage

We introduced you back in February 2020 to another trucker, Steve Martin, who was also fined $750 in Dixmoor for driving down a street that was not clearly marked.

Last year, we spoke yet another trucker, Robert Tincani, who was also ticketed in Dixmoor – in his case for spending a night in a parking lot. He also said there were no signs to be found.

"I found that the ordinance says that they have to be properly signposted, and that the fine is $100," said Cody Leonard, president of Leonard Motor Express Inc. "I was issued a $750 fine."

The same violation used to be $100 until it was bumped up to $750 in 2022. But the Dixmoor village website is outdated, and that higher fine is nowhere to be found there.

On Friday, a village spokesman said the website will be updated. We were also told that more than three years ago after our first report.

"When wheels aren't moving for that reason, you're not making any money," Leonard said. "I think that they're definitely targeting trucks as a source of revenue - no doubt about it."

The Dixmoor police chief said he is aware of the trucking company's complaint – adding that he is out of the office on department training and will look into the matter next week.