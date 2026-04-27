Truck flips over, buries car, spills gravel on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's west suburbs

A truck flipped over on top of a car and spilled gravel on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs early Monday morning.

The wreck happened on the outbound Eisenhower (I-290) at Wolf Road in Hillside. The gravel hauler truck hit a wall and rolled over, and a car was seen buried under it.

Gravel was seen spilled all over the roadway. Crews were seen shoveling it away.

It did not appear that drivers of the truck or the car were injured, but an ambulance was dispatched.

Multiple lanes of the outbound Eisenhower were down following the crash. Traffic was getting by only on the far right side, and it was expected that all lanes of the outbound Ike would need to be closed to right the truck at some point.