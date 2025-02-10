Southwest suburban school district moves to e-learning after vandals target school buses

CHICAGO (CBS)-A southwest suburban school district moved to e-learning on Monday after vandals targeted its bus fleet.

Troy School District 30-C, which includes schools in Joliet, Plainfield, and Shorewood, emailed families on Monday to share that "over 90% of our bus fleet had fallen victim to vandalism, resulting in the theft of catalytic converters."

District officials released the following statement:

"We are actively collaborating with the Joliet Police Department and local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure those responsible are brought to justice. Additionally, we are in direct communication with our bus vendors to expedite repairs and restore our bus fleet to full operational capacity at the earliest opportunity. We sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding exhibited by our community during this challenging time. Continuous updates will be provided throughout the day as new information emerges."

The school district said the school will transition to an "emergency e-learning day" as the investigation continues.

Troy School District confirmed the buses were under surveillance cameras and inside secure fencing.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.