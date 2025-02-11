Most of southwest suburban school district's buses fixed after catalytic converter thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A southwest suburban school district has fixed most of its buses after thieves stole catalytic converters from most of their fleet earlier this week.

Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C, which includes schools in Joliet, Plainfield, and Shorewood, had been forced to switch to remote learning on Monday and Tuesday after vandals stole catalytic converters from 30 of their 38 school buses.

The district said 75% of their students rely on buses to get to and from school, so they moved to remote learning while the buses were being repaired.

Wednesday afternoon, school officials said 20 buses had been repaired, and they expected the rest would be fixed by the end of the day.

"Our dedicated transportation team, including mechanics and vendors, has been working tirelessly to expedite repairs and restore full functionality to our fleet. In addition, we are implementing immediate enhancements to security measures at our bus barn to help prevent future incidents," the district said in a statement.

Meantime, there will be no school or e-learning at Troy District 30-C schools on Wednesday. This is not because of the bus vandalism, but because of the winter storm set to sock the area.