Prosecutors describe filthy conditions in Homer Glen home where 2-year-old died. Parents face child endangerment charges.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A house of horrors in the southwest suburbs. That's how Will County prosecutors described conditions inside a home where a 2-year-old girl died while in the care of her parents, who now face criminal charges.

Trinity Balen-Weiher was found unresponsive last week at a house in the 12200 block of Thorn Apple Lane in Homer Glen. Will County Sheriff's deputies were told there was a possible carbon monoxide leak inside, and deputies found her father giving her CPR on an ottoman in the living room. Trinity's mother and 6-year-old sister also were home at the time.

Trinity was taken to Silver Cross Hospital, where she died. Prosecutors said her sister also went to the hospital with fentanyl and heroin in her system.

Edward Weiher is facing child endangerment and drug charges in the death of his 2-year-old daughter, Trinity Balen-Weiher. Will County Sheriff

Trinity's parents – 49-year-old Edward Weiher, and 27-year-old Alexa Balen – have been charged with felony counts of child endangerment and drug possession.

Weiher was taken to jail in Will County and will appeared for a pretrial detention hearing on Thursday. The judge denied his release, calling him a danger to the public and his family.

Balen was taken to the hospital for a medical condition—and will be placed in jail once she's released, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of Trinity's death remained under investigation pending an autopsy and a toxicology report, but the sheriff's office said it is expecting more charges in what they call a "tragic and heinous investigation."

Prosecutors said what was going on inside the family's home was deplorable.

Authorities suspect Trinity's death was the result of drug intoxication due to the amount of drugs and drug residue that was found throughout the home.

Prosecutors said the "million-dollar home" that the family lived in was in complete and utter disarray, with drugs and filth strewn everywhere, including soiled diapers. Human feces and blood were smeared on some of the walls, and a pile of cocaine was found sitting next to a carton of chocolate milk.

What's even more troubling, prosecutors said, was that the couple waited about four hours before calling police when Trinity became unconscious. Rather than immediately calling 911, they did a google search for "how to stop an OD without Narcan," according to prosecutors.

Trinity's parents eventually received a delivery of Narcan – which is used to treat opioid overdoses – from an Uber Eats driver, but prosecutors said it was not correctly administered.

Neighbors who did not want to be on camera told CBS News Chicago that the family built a reputation for themselves on the block for being "weird."

Weiher – who court records revealed owned a machine business based in Frankfort and lived off a trust – was rarely seen ever since moving his family into the home in July.

Whether it was for the mounds of Amazon deliveries that grew outside their home that went untouched for weeks, or the late night activity of Uber Eats deliveries and random cars backing into the driveway, neighbors said several complaints were filed by the local homeowners' association.

Weiher is expected back in court on Dec 3. It's unclear when Balen will make her first court appearance, as she remains in the hospital.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services confirmed it has had prior involvement with the family, but could not comment further due to the active investigation.