Watch CBS News
Local News

Trial starts Monday for man accused of driving through Waukesha Christmas parade

/ CBS Chicago

Trial starts Monday for man accused of driving through Waukesha Christmas parade
Trial starts Monday for man accused of driving through Waukesha Christmas parade 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Jury selection begins in the trial of the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade. 

Prosecutors say Darrell Brooks was on drugs when he intentionally rammed his SUV into the annual holiday parade in Waukesha in November, killing six people, including children and seniors.

More than 60 people were injured.

He now faces a total of 83 charges, including murder. 

Brooks fired his attorneys last Wednesday. 

First published on October 3, 2022 / 5:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.