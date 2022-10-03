Trial starts Monday for man accused of driving through Waukesha Christmas parade

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Jury selection begins in the trial of the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Prosecutors say Darrell Brooks was on drugs when he intentionally rammed his SUV into the annual holiday parade in Waukesha in November, killing six people, including children and seniors.

More than 60 people were injured.

He now faces a total of 83 charges, including murder.

Brooks fired his attorneys last Wednesday.