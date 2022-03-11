New charges for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha Christmas parade attack; trial set for October
CHICAGO (CBS) -- New charges have been filed against the man accused of driving into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring dozens more.
During a court hearing on Friday, prosecutors added six new felony counts for Darrell Brooks. He now faces a total of 83 charges, including murder
Prosecutors say Brooks was on drugs when he intentionally rammed his SUV into the annual holiday parade in Waukesha in November, killing six people, including children and seniors. More than 60 people were injured.
A judge also set Brooks' trial date for October.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.