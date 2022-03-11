Watch CBS News

New charges for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha Christmas parade attack; trial set for October

/ CBS Chicago

Man charged in Waukesha parade attack faces additional charges 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New charges have been filed against the man accused of driving into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

During a court hearing on Friday, prosecutors added six new felony counts for Darrell Brooks. He now faces a total of 83 charges, including murder

Prosecutors say Brooks was on drugs when he intentionally rammed his SUV into the annual holiday parade in Waukesha in November, killing six people, including children and seniors. More than 60 people were injured.

A judge also set Brooks' trial date for October.

First published on March 11, 2022 / 2:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.