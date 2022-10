Volunteers to plant more than 300 trees in Flossmoor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be a busy day in south suburban Flossmoor for more than 250 volunteers.

They will help plant more than 300 trees.

The Chicago Region Trees Initiative provided $30,000 in federal money for the tree-planting effort.