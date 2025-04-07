Tree falls on man's car while driving in Bucktown: "God was with me"

A Chicago man is thankful to be unhurt after a tree fell on his car in Bucktown while he was driving it.

Miguel Ares said it was between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday when he left his home. He got in his car and went to turn left at Leavitt and Lyndale when a car pulled out of the alley, so he paused.

The next thing he knew, an enormous tree had toppled onto his car, smashing it.

Ares was not injured. He was alone in his car at the time of the incident.

"God was with me," he said. "I'm glad I didn't get hurt. Now I gotta get another car."

There were 25 to 35 mph winds in Chicago at the time of the incident.