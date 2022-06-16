Tree falls, damaging cars in Lincoln Park

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cleanup is underway, as crews work to remove a large tree that fell Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln Park.

At least two cars were damaged when the tree came crashing down around 5 p.m. near Clark Street and Dickens Avenue.

Surveillance video taken from a nearby restaurant showed the moment the tree came crashing down onto the busy street.

It took workers about three hours to remove the tree and open the street.

