Tree falls, damaging cars in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cleanup is underway, as crews work to remove a large tree that fell Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln Park.
At least two cars were damaged when the tree came crashing down around 5 p.m. near Clark Street and Dickens Avenue.
Surveillance video taken from a nearby restaurant showed the moment the tree came crashing down onto the busy street.
It took workers about three hours to remove the tree and open the street.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.