Massive tree falls on two houses in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A massive tree fell onto two homes in the Beverly neighborhood.

The left side of one house is badly damaged and the roof of the other house will have to be replaced on 101st and Wood streets.

Legacy of yesterday’s severe storms includes this old growth tree that blew over onto two homes near 101st & Wood in Beverly. Follow breaking weather news with your favorite CBS2 meteorologists at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/kFy5tFCZlC — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) February 28, 2023

A man was in one of the houses when the tree fell. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked.

The roofs of the tree were pulled out of the ground. One homeowner said he's not sure if the ground was too wet from the rain or if the wind toppled it over.