Massive tree falls on two houses in Beverly
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A massive tree fell onto two homes in the Beverly neighborhood.
The left side of one house is badly damaged and the roof of the other house will have to be replaced on 101st and Wood streets.
A man was in one of the houses when the tree fell. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked.
The roofs of the tree were pulled out of the ground. One homeowner said he's not sure if the ground was too wet from the rain or if the wind toppled it over.
