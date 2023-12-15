Travis Scott's show at Chicago's United Center called off at last minute

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travis Scott's show at the United Center was called off Friday night – a matter of hours before it was supposed to begin.

The United Center announced that the concert was postponed, and a new date will be announced at a later time. All previously-purchased tickets will be honored once the new date is announced, the United Center said.

The reason for the postponement was not specified.

More information is to be posted to the United Center website and emailed to ticketholders.

Travis Scott was supposed to perform at 7 p.m. as part of his "Utopia" World Tour – inspired by his No. 1 album, "Utopia."

"Utopia" was deemed the biggest hip-hop release of the year, holding at No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running, and racking up more than 1.5 billion streams globally.

Just Thursday, Scott performed at the Soundstorm festival in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh – along with Calvin Harris and Metallica. Two days before that, he performed at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit as part of the same "Utopia" tour that was supposed to stop at the United Center on Friday.

On Nov. 5, 2021, a stampede broke out a performance by Scott during his Astroworld festival in Houston. Ten people were killed, and hundreds of lawsuits were filed against him.