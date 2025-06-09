New photos released of Travis Decker amid search for Washington dad accused of killing 3 daughters

Search continues for man accused of killing his 3 daughters in Washington state

Authorities released new images of Travis Decker as they continue their search for the 32-year-old man who is accused of killing his three young daughters in central Washington 10 days ago.

The images released by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office in Wenatchee, Washington, show tattoos on Decker's ankle and arms. Another photo of his right side appears to show him walking.

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel have been searching for Decker — scouring forested areas, structures and a river in the area where Decker was last known to be located, the sheriff's office said over the weekend. They have been seeking the public's help, asking residents to review doorbell cameras and security footage for signs of him.

"If you are out in the woods, or recreation areas, and come across something you believe would be beneficial for law enforcement, note the time and location and mark the location on your electronics if possible," the sheriff's office said.

Last week, authorities asked people who live or own cabins in remote areas of several Washington state counties to lock their doors, including locking up sheds, while the search continued. They also asked people to keep outside lights on and leave their blinds open.

Decker is accused of killing his three daughters on May 30. Three days after that, the bodies of the 5-, 8- and 9-year-olds were found near a campground in central Washington. Decker's unoccupied pickup truck was also found. The girls' mother, Whitney Decker, had reported to police that Decker did not return the girls on time following a planned visit.

Decker is a former Army soldier who, according to police, is well-versed in wilderness survival. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He is "considered dangerous and may be armed," the sheriff's office said in a release alongside the new images. They urged people not to approach Decker if they encounter him and to instead call 911 immediately.