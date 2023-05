Transformers taking over Navy Pier ahead of 'Rise of the Beasts'

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's more than meets the eye at Navy Pier as an 80's cartoon and toy classic hits the lakefront.

The transformers are taking the pier.

Giant statues of the shape-shifting robots are out on display to promote the newest film "Rise of the Beasts."

The film hits theaters on June 9.