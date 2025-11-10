Train hits semi stuck on tracks due to snow in Gary, Indiana

A semi was struck by a train in Gary, Indiana, after it became struck on the tracks during Monday morning's snowstorm.

Gary police said they were called to the intersection of Ridge Road and Richard Gordon Hatcher Boulevard around 8 a.m. Monday. City officials said a Norfolk and Southern Freight train struck a semi that had been driving on south on Richard Gordon Hatcher Boulevard.

Police said the semi became stuck on the tracks due to the weather conditions Monday morning. A unseasonably early winter storm socked Northwest Indiana with lake effect snow Sunday night into Monday morning, dumping double digital snow totals in some areas.

Police said the driver was able to get out of his truck before impact. The train pushed the semi and its trailer into a building on the southeast side of the intersection.

Gary fire officials said the driver was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary for non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while crews from the railroad inspected the train and the tracks for damage.