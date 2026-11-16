Nearly a week after a building collapsed in downtown Aurora, the city says traffic surrounding the building has yet to be restored.

According to the city, it's waiting on the insurance company before restoring traffic around the building.

Surveillance cameras caught the incident on video last Wednesday when a brick wall covered in scaffolding fell.

The same building had a few bricks come off last summer and has been under construction for more than a year. Scaffolding had been put up just a few months ago, according to the city.

Three people suffered minor injuries. How they were injured remains unclear.

The 122-year-old building was said to have become a restaurant on the first floor, and the residential units on the upper floors were vacant.

The city says the owner's insurance company hasn't made a final evaluation of the building, so normal traffic flow around it hasn't been restored.