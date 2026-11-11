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Police, firefighters responding to partial building collapse in Aurora, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Police and firefighters are responding to a partial building collapse in Aurora, Illinois, Wednesday night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Galena Boulevard.

Aurora police said scaffolding and part of a brick building's exterior wall fell onto the roadway. Initial reports say cars were located underneath the debris.

aurora-building-collapse.jpg
Aurora Police Department

Firefighters have evacuated the building as a precaution. Crews are also using a drone to assess the upper portion of the building, police said.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Police said no one needed emergency shelter.

Mayor John Laesch said the building had previous structural damage and was working with the building's owner to evaluate structural and engineering plans.

It is unclear what caused the partial collapse.

The intersection of Broadway and Galena Boulevard is closed in all four directions. Police are advising the public to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.

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