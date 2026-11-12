Surveillance video captures Aurora partial building collapse that left 3 injured

Surveillance video captured a building partially collapsing, leaving three people injured in west suburban Aurora, Illinois, on Wednesday.

Video captured the moment scaffolding and part of a brick building's exterior wall fell onto the roadway, which Aurora police said occurred just after 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Galena Boulevard.

The surveillance video shows a cloud of dust and debris growing as drivers and pedestrians react to the sudden collapse.

The three people who were hurt suffered minor injuries and are expected to recover.

A car was under the scaffolding, but the city said no one was in the car or in the building when it collapsed.

The same building had a few bricks come off last summer and has been under construction for more than a year. Scaffolding had been put up just a few months ago, according to the city.

The building was said to become a restaurant on the first floor, and the residential units on the upper floors were vacant. The work was approved by the city.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.