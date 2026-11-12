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Surveillance video captures Aurora partial building collapse that left 3 injured

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Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
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Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Surveillance video captured a building partially collapsing, leaving three people injured in west suburban Aurora, Illinois, on Wednesday. 

Video captured the moment scaffolding and part of a brick building's exterior wall fell onto the roadway, which Aurora police said occurred just after 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Galena Boulevard. 

The surveillance video shows a cloud of dust and debris growing as drivers and pedestrians react to the sudden collapse. 

The three people who were hurt suffered minor injuries and are expected to recover. 

A car was under the scaffolding, but the city said no one was in the car or in the building when it collapsed.

The same building had a few bricks come off last summer and has been under construction for more than a year. Scaffolding had been put up just a few months ago, according to the city.

The building was said to become a restaurant on the first floor, and the residential units on the upper floors were vacant. The work was approved by the city. 

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.   

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