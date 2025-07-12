Traffic diverted after fatal rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway in Darien, Illinois

Fatal rollover crash causes lane closures on I-55 in Darien, Illinois

Fatal rollover crash causes lane closures on I-55 in Darien, Illinois

Fatal rollover crash causes lane closures on I-55 in Darien, Illinois

An investigation is underway and traffic is being diverted following a fatal rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on southbound I-55 north of Cass Avenue.

Illinois State Police said they're investigating the single-vehicle crash, and lane closures are in place, likely for several hours.

Additional information about the victim and what led up to the crash was not released.

Traffic is being diverted onto both Frontage Roads. Drivers are advised to use Lemont Road to get onto I-55.

No further information was immediately available.



This is a developing story.