Watch CBS News
Local News

Traffic diverted after fatal rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway in Darien, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Fatal rollover crash causes lane closures on I-55 in Darien, Illinois
Fatal rollover crash causes lane closures on I-55 in Darien, Illinois 00:25

An investigation is underway and traffic is being diverted following a fatal rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on southbound I-55 north of Cass Avenue.

Illinois State Police said they're investigating the single-vehicle crash, and lane closures are in place, likely for several hours.

Additional information about the victim and what led up to the crash was not released.

Traffic is being diverted onto both Frontage Roads. Drivers are advised to use Lemont Road to get onto I-55.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.